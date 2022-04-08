SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.17

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.20. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 3,605,536 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEAC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $57.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 767,272 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 158,378 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

