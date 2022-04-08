SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.17

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.20. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 3,605,536 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEAC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
The company has a market cap of $57.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.
About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.