Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Denbury Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Denbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

DEN has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

Shares of DEN opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.98. Denbury has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 97.81 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Denbury by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in Denbury by 0.6% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Denbury by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Denbury by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

