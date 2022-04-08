American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Trading 0.3% Higher

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) was up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.04 and last traded at $40.85. Approximately 296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 89.29% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

