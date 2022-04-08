Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Shares Up 0.6%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 11,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 214,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPKB. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 115,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,513,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,899,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

