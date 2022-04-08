Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on WEX (NYSE:WEX)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEX. Truist Financial increased their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.77.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $166.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16,680.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.88. WEX has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $232.07.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WEX will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,677,000 after purchasing an additional 140,304 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of WEX by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

