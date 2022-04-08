Reviewing Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) and Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) and Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Aviation has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Joby Aviation and Signature Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Signature Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Joby Aviation presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 96.44%. Given Joby Aviation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than Signature Aviation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Joby Aviation and Signature Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million N/A N/A Signature Aviation $1.41 billion 3.24 -$9.60 million N/A N/A

Signature Aviation has higher revenue and earnings than Joby Aviation.

Profitability

This table compares Joby Aviation and Signature Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation N/A -10.64% -6.36% Signature Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Signature Aviation beats Joby Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Signature Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Aviation Plc manufactures aircraft parts and provides flight support services. The company was founded by William Fenton and Walter Wilson Cobbett in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

