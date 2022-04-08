Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 968,158 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,642,000 after buying an additional 146,291 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.59. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.