V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in V.F. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $56.11 on Friday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

