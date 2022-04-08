Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 486,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

PNFP opened at $86.39 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $339.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.