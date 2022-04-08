StockNews.com Downgrades SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.48 on Monday. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

