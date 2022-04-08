Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRLN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $1.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $38.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.12. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

