CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $128.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Sidoti started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of CSWI opened at $111.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

