Zacks Investment Research Lowers Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GSBC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $57.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.85. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.43 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

In other news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 14.3% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

