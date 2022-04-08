Volta Inc – Class A to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:VLTA)

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VLTA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

NYSE:VLTA opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

