Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ) Given “Buy” Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.30 target price on the stock.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
