HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a C$21.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.71.

MAG opened at C$20.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.08. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$16.74 and a twelve month high of C$29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 396.35.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

