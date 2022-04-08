National Bankshares Increases EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS) Price Target to C$18.00

EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

TSE:LCFS opened at C$12.60 on Wednesday. EverGen Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$10.93 and a 1 year high of C$15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$437.37 million and a P/E ratio of 60.58.

EverGen Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. The company intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. It intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, First Nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

