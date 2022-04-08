National Bankshares Increases EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS) Price Target to C$18.00

EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.
TSE:LCFS opened at C$12.60 on Wednesday. EverGen Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$10.93 and a 1 year high of C$15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$437.37 million and a P/E ratio of 60.58.
