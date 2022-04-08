WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Eight Capital from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial decreased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.63.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.76. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$3.76 and a one year high of C$8.86.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

