Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $52.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Moelis & Company traded as low as $43.72 and last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 654787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.57.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

About Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.