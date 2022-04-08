ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 88.41%.

CLPT stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.98 and a current ratio of 13.02. The stock has a market cap of $266.51 million, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,176,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 140.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 110,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.