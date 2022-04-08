Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Olin Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Olin in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OLN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

NYSE:OLN opened at $53.90 on Thursday. Olin has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Olin’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $86,053,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

