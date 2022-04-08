Invesco Capital Management (LON:PBEE) PT Lowered to GBX 170

Invesco Capital Management (LON:PBEE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 172 ($2.26) to GBX 170 ($2.23) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s current price.

LON:PBEE opened at GBX 135.25 ($1.77) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Invesco Capital Management has a 1-year low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 186.50 ($2.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 139.08. The stock has a market cap of £299.71 million and a PE ratio of -11.37.

Get Invesco Capital Management alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.