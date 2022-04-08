Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algoma Steel Group Inc. is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. Algoma Steel Group Inc., formerly known as Legato Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ ASTL opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $844.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algoma Steel Group (ASTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.