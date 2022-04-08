Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.68. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $7.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

