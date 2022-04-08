Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Ingredion alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingredion (INGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.