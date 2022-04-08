VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.31 and last traded at $57.14. 59,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 86,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.57.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.85.
