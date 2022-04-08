Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 207,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 61,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.