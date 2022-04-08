Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.58. 31,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 76,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

Get Acreage alerts:

About Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF)

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.