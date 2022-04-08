First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI – Get Rating) fell 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.31. 5,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 23,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15.

