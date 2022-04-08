Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Exponent, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exponent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

EXPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $107.65 on Wednesday. Exponent has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average is $107.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exponent by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Exponent by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 20,527 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Exponent by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

