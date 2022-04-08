FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Conn’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.64 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conn’s’ FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CONN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

CONN opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $372.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

