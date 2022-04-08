Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) – Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Ensysce Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Sorensen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.89 for the year.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.54).

OTCMKTS:ENSC opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $17.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ensysce Biosciences by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.