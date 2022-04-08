KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) – Taglich Brothers decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for KULR Technology Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of KULR opened at $2.05 on Thursday. KULR Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $214.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,984,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 90,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $202,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

