Wedbush Comments on Starbucks Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.12 on Thursday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.