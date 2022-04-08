Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Phreesia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.92). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.36. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

