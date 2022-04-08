Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.31 per share for the year.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $63.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 64,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

