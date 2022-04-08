E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.95) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.21 ($13.41).

E.On stock opened at €10.13 ($11.13) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.32. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

