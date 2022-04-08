Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GMRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 442.13%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,389,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,448,000. GEM Realty Capital increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 110.4% during the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 694,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 364,466 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 1,659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 309,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 292,175 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 187,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

