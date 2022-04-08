Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Diginex Limited is a digital assets financial services company. It focuses on delivering a cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem offering product and services. The company also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform Diginex Access. Diginex Limited, formerly known as 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp., is based in HONG KONG. “

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Diginex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Diginex stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. Diginex has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Diginex by 1,027.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Diginex in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diginex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diginex during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Diginex during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

