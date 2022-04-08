Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on DSP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $6.67 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $131,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viant Technology (DSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.