Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Friday, March 25th.

LON MBH opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.58) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 124.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. Michelmersh Brick has a twelve month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 165 ($2.16).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

