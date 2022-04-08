Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

O has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

