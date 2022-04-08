Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

BAC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

Shares of BAC opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $317.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

