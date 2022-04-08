Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COOP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

COOP opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,117,992. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

