The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €62.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($86.81) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.40 ($81.76).

Shares of BAS opened at €50.35 ($55.33) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Basf has a one year low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a one year high of €72.88 ($80.09). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.68.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

