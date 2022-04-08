TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,239,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

