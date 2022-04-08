B. Riley Upgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Buy

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.58% from the company’s current price.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

TREX opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.60. Trex has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,362,000 after acquiring an additional 142,333 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Trex by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Trex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,564,000 after buying an additional 53,086 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

