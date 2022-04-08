Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Basic-Fit from €42.00 ($46.15) to €43.00 ($47.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS BSFFF opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. Basic-Fit has a 52 week low of $39.99 and a 52 week high of $57.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

