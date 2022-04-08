iStar (NYSE:STAR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STAR. StockNews.com cut shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. iStar has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iStar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 21,171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iStar during the third quarter valued at $4,448,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of iStar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iStar by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

