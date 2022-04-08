Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $174.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.27.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $130.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.46. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 502,455 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,755,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,059,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 362,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after acquiring an additional 331,474 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvergate Capital (SI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.